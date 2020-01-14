PUBG Mobile partners with Street Dancer 3D, releases new mini game

Players can also register in the in-game contest to meet the cast of the movie. Players can also register in the in-game contest to meet the cast of the movie.

Tencent Games has announced that it is partnering with the upcoming Bollywood movie, Street Dancer 3D. Under the partnership, PUBG Mobile gets a special mini game, called ‘Kite Event’. Apart from this, players will also get a chance to participate in events and secure an opportunity to meet the cast of the movie.

This is the first partnership for PUBG Mobile with a Bollywood movie. The game with this integration is also adding a promotional Street Dancer 3D themed parachute for the players. Players who get this parachute at the start of the game will have a special surprise in store.

Players can also register in the in-game contest to meet the cast of the movie. The in-game movie-branded zone will display the leader board and rankings of the participants. The top five players of the contest will get the opportunity to meet the cast.

The ‘Kite Event’ mini game according to the company represents the Indian festival of Makar Sankranti. The mini game will be available on the Erangel map, where kites will be placed at the starting point. Each day players will be awarded three free ‘Kite Tokens’, which can be used to roll a dice, based on the number rolled players can move their kites along the map to reach designated spots to win rewards. Additionally, players can get more ‘Kite Tokens’ on completion of in-game missions.

The mini game will stay live on the game till January 19. It has three levels, containing a fixed number of ‘Kite Tokens’.

