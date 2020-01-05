Follow Us:
Sunday, January 05, 2020

PUBG Mobile opens beta testing program: How to register, advantages

PUBG Mobile is calling out for players to get registered for the PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group where they'll be able to test upcoming features and provide feedback on the same.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 5, 2020 1:46:14 pm
pubg mobile, pubg mobile beta testing group, resgiter pubg mobile beta, pubg mobile beta PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group calls for players to register. (Image: Twitter/PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile recently announced the opening of its beta testing program where players will get to try new features before anyone else and share their feedback on the same. Players registered in the PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group will receive the upcoming game content before it releases for the regular players, and also help developers to make the game better.

PUBG Mobile’s official twitter handle shared the information on its Twitter handle. The post also carries a link where players can register for the beta program. PUBG Mobile says that the players need to fill out a survey for a chance to get selected in its Beta Testing Group.

The tweet reads, “Wanna get an opportunity to try the new content before anyone else and provide your feedback to the team? Come and apply to be a part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group! Fill out the survey below for a chance to get selected.”

The survey asks questions about a player’s experience in the game, skill level, and more. The players also need to fill in information like their player ID and the gamer tag. Once the survey is submitted, players will be contacted by the PUBG Mobile team on their email address they have provided.

If chosen, you will become the part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group and get to try new content and features on the game before it is officially released for other players. You will also be providing feedback on any bugs or abnormality in the game, helping the game developers to improve the game.

Indirectly, you will play a role in the development of PUBG Mobile. The beta testing group sounds like a great opportunity for those who want to try out new features in the PUBG Mobile before anyone else or just want bragging rights to their friends. If that interests you, the window of opportunity is open at betatest.pubgm.cc.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

CES 2020: Here’s a look at the products we know are launching
CES 2020: Here’s a look at the products we know are launching

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement