PUBG Mobile now has over 200 million downloads, 30 million daily active users

Tencent Games has announced that its battle royale game, PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile has crossed 200 million downloads and has achieved over 30 million daily active users. These numbers consist of download and plays on both iOS and Android platforms globally. The company also stated that it has been able to do so in less than eight months since the launch of the online battle royale game on mobile platforms.

Advertising

PUBG Mobile is extremely similar to its PC and console counterparts, with minor differences to help the game in being brought to scale. However, one of the main difference that PUBG Mobile has over all of its other counterparts is that it is free to download and play.

PUBG Mobile makes revenue via in-game purchases like various skins, clothes, styles, premium progression pass and much more.

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Mobile platforms. In it a total of 100 players drop onto a battleground, where they will have to fight till death and the last man standing will be declared the winner.

Advertising

Tencent Games back in August announced that PUBG Mobile had crossed 100 million downloads on iOS and Android platforms combined within four months of its launch.

Whereas, the company in September announced it had over 20 million global daily active users logging in and playing at least one match on its Mobile version of the game.