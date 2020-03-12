PUBG Mobile now has amusement parks, here’s how you can enter

The new Amusement Park Mode can be accessed from within the Erangel map during Classic Mode matches. The new Amusement Park Mode can be accessed from within the Erangel map during Classic Mode matches.

PUBG Mobile is currently celebrating its second anniversary, due to which an overall festive scene has been applied on to the game’s user interface. Apart from a festive look, the company has also added a lot of new festive content like interactive mini-games, events, anniversary exclusive items and achievements. It also has commenced its 12th season, which has a theme of “2gether We Play”.

Now to put a spark in the celebrations, Tencent Games has made the Amusement Park Mode available for the players to experience. The new Amusement Park Mode can be accessed from within the Erangel map during Classic Mode matches.

The company states that the old-school amusement park will be randomly appearing at three locations on the map. It will consist of interactive arcade machines, a shooting range, a trampoline and a launcher that will launch your character into the sky and then you can glide back to safety with the help of your parachute. All of the games in the amusement park will be playable only with the help of tokens.

Unlike current amusement parks, the parks that will show up during the matches will not have any roller coasters. Which we would have liked to see.

Introduction of amusement parks inside of the game, seems to be a direct nod to a year old Reddit post, which was extremely popular. Where users had shown interest for PUBG to introduce a new map based on an abandoned amusement park, which was converted to a battlefield after the town where the amusement park was located was abandoned.

Apart from all of this, Tencent Games to celebrate the second anniversary of PUBG Mobile has brought back the Hardcore Mode in Arcade, in which it has removed all sound prompts and players are required to perform manual actions like picking up items and opening doors.

A new Brothers In Arms System has also been introduced, in which players can now register themselves as a Rookie or Veteran and play together. This according to the company will allow, “veterans with rich game experience can guide rookies in the game and receive great rewards, during which the rookies can learn from the veterans and master the game quickly.”

A new Death Replay feature has also been added, which allows players to take a look at how they died during a match. This will help them learn from their mistakes by taking a close look at how the other player killed them.

