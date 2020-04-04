PUBG Mobile temporarily suspended: Here’s why you are unable to play the game

Tencent Games announced global server shutdown. Tencent Games announced global server shutdown.

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the biggest and most popular games available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Many players around the world are currently seeing a notification on opening the game which states that PUBG’s servers are temporarily suspended and are not available for playing. The temporary suspension started on April 4 at 12AM and will continue until April 15, 12AM.

Is PUBG Mobile suspended in India as well?

Yes, it is. Tencent Games has announced that this is a global server shutdown and PUBG Mobile will not be accessible from any part of the world. The game is also suspended in regions including mainland China and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan where PUBG Mobile is banned and is rebranded as the Game of Peace.

Why the temporary shut down?

Tencent Games through a Weibo post announced the shut down of servers and said that it is shutting down PUBG Mobile servers for a day. The post mentioned that the company is shutting servers to honour the memory of and offer condolences to the people who have “martyred in the fight against [the] novel Coronavirus pandemic.”

Also Read: Games you can play virtually with friends during the 21-day lockdown

Translating the Weibo post from Chinese to English with the help of Google Translate, it reads:

“To express deep condolences to the martyrs and compatriots who died in the fight against New Crown Pneumonia, Tencent Games will be suspended for one day from 0:00 on April 4 thin, including mainland China and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions. May the dead rest in peace, may the living work hard, and may the motherland flourish.”

The servers will be back online at 12AM on April 5. But if you are stuck at home due to this lockdown we recommend you take a look at some of the other mobile games you can play while at home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd