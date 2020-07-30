PUBG Mobile’s updated privacy policy claims user data stored in India: What this means

(Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

After blocking 59 apps followed by 47 more cones, some reports now suggest that the government of India is screening 275 more Chinese backed apps including PUBG Mobile. In view of this, PUBG Mobile has introduced a new change in its privacy policy for its Indian players.

The revised privacy policy states that all data PUBg Mobile collects from its Indian players will be stored on local servers within the country. It also notes that the game has dedicated support, engineering, and other teams located in India to help out users. It further adds that the data collected is shared with third parties like cloud services for data backup, to handle support ticketing and fraud detection.

“Our servers are located in India (in the case of users located in India only), Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and the United States. In addition, our support, engineering and other teams located in our offices around the world (including the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) (for the purpose of this privacy policy, this term excludes Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR), India (in the case of users located in India only), the United States and Hong Kong SAR) will have access to your information,” states the revised privacy policy.

“Third parties that provide services in support of the Game Services, including providers of cloud services that process or back up information identified in this privacy policy on their servers for the purpose of providing the Game Services (including the sharing of in-game photos on WeChat, Facebook, Vkontakte, QQ, Twitter, Google Play, Game Center or LINE (as applicable)), for the purpose of processing customer support ticket IDs and support communication, for the purpose of providing marketing and advertisements and monitor the success of our marketing and advertising programs, for the purpose of providing you with updates and information regarding the Game Services, for the purpose of arranging e-sports events, and payment processing services (including security and fraud detection). All companies providing services for us are prohibited from retaining, using, or disclosing your personal information for any purpose other than providing us with their services in support of the Game Services,” it adds.

Does anything change for Indian players?

With this newly revised privacy policy, PUBG Mobile is stating that if you live in India, all of your personal data that it collects will be stored in local servers and not in any other country, where the government can request the company to share the data of Indian users. This also protects Indians from not having their data being sold off to third parties in countries with no data protection rules.

Overall, it is a security measure and will not affect the gameplay in any sort. So if you are an avid PUBG Mobile player, do not worry, the game will stay the same as it was with the previous privacy policy.

What data does PUBG Mobile store in its servers?

PUBG Mobile in its revised privacy policy, which can be read here in detail, has stated that it automatically collects data like your open ID, IP address, device information (application version, battery level, WiFi strength, available space, network type, OS version, platform, carrier, country code, series ID, Android ID, MAC and IDFV), registration time, login time, and information regarding your use of the Game Services.

Apart from this, the game also stores data like transactions linked to player ID, your social media details, Advertising ID, your audio and text chats, a list of installed APK and running apps, and more.

The game claims that all of the stored data is automatically deleted between 7 to 30 days after a user deletes their PUBG account. If you do not opt for account deletion, but let the account stay dormant, the company will automatically delete all collected data after one year.

