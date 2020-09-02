PUBG Mobile New Erangel map to release on September 8: Details here

The new Erangel map will come with some major changes like new design elements, a new weapon and better graphics overall, in a similar fashion to the Mad Miramar map. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile has announced that it will bring the “New Erangel” map to the game on September 8 via a new update. This is the surprise gift the company promised its players during the new era announcement last month. The company has also revealed that it will commence its “The Dawn of a New Era” community event on the same day.

PUBG Mobile has confirmed via a tweet that the new era PUBG Mobile version 1.0 will include the highly anticipated Erangel map refresh. In addition to the “New Erangel” map, the new version 1.0 update, will bring a new and much more customisable and better visualised UX for the gamers. The update will include better graphics for the gameplay too, across the board.

New Erangel arrives on September 8th – share your screenshots and clips from the current Erangel & your favorite memories to enter our Dawn of a New Era competition! Full rules and how to join the competition here 👉 https://t.co/xO4ttbvFlj pic.twitter.com/jHjPORbP5w — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 31, 2020

The new Erangel map will come with some major changes like new design elements, a new weapon and better graphics overall, in a similar fashion to the Mad Miramar map.

Apart from the introduction of the “New Erangel” map, the new era version 1.0 update will also commence “The Dawn of a New Era” event, in which players will have a chance to win 30,000 UC. The event will require players to share screenshots and lips from the current Erangel map. After this, the developers will judge them in three categories: favourite Chicken Dinner memory, favourite screenshot on Erangel and favourite Erangel video clip. The developers will then choose three winners from each category and distribute the reward.

From August 20th to August 27th, 2,273,152 accounts and 1,424,854 devices have been permanently suspended from accessing our game, out of which these are the reasons: ⬜ 12%: Speed Cheats

⬜ 22%: Other

⬜ 27%: Auto-Aim Cheats

⬜ 32%: X-Ray Vision pic.twitter.com/0U7JFeSxtF — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 29, 2020

In a separate announcement tweet, PUBG Mobile announced that it has banned over 22 lakh players for cheating in one week alone. The company has announced that it has permanently suspended 22,73,152 accounts and 14,24,854 devices within a week (Aug 20-Aug 27), as they were found cheating. The tweet expands on the numbers stating, 32 per cent of the players were found using x-ray, 27 per cent for using auto-aim, 12 per cent for speed hacks and 22 per cent for other cheats. All of these are permanent suspensions, which means that none of these players until and unless they get a new account, a new device or both, will be seen playing the game.

