PUBG Mobile New Era announcement on August 24: What to expect

A new global esports event can be announced on August 24 (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Expect a big announcement from PUBG on August 24 as the gaming company has teased a “New Era for PUBG Mobile” on Twitter. Through a tweet, PUBG asked players to join in the live stream which will be available on Youtube, Facebook at 7 PM IST. The announcement will be done by the game developers. It is expected that the announcement will be about the new Erangel Map which is currently available in the beta version of the battle royale genre game.

It is also possible that the announcement can be about an upcoming eSports tournament. However, there is no confirmation about the potential tournament except the update on their Facebook page.

Erangel 2.0 included changes in building structures and additions such as trenches, wooden barricades, and abandoned tanks. The updated map was made available for Android users a few days ago. The beta version also included a few aesthetic changes included Ultra HD graphics, bug changes, etc. But the stable version will include features that will work as expected, unlike the beta version.

Earlier in August, Tencent Games released a new update for PUBG Mobile bringing a new Ancient Secret Mode. The update featured an ancient civilization theme, bringing new in-game events and rewards. Inside of the new mode, players will be fighting a secretive boss sealed in a room located on the second floor. Players can also traverse small ruins that spawn randomly throughout the new map. They can also test out their merit with a new interactive Ancient Slate puzzle.

The previous month, PUBG Livik 0.19.0 update was rolled out which offered terrains like Snowy hills, water, desert, and jungle. The map allowed a maximum of 52 members at one time. Experimental Trial Weapon Crates were also introduced around the map. These crates included special weapons, which offer slightly stronger attributes than normal weapons.

