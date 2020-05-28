PUBG Mobile Mysterious Jungle will be available on June 1: Everything you need to know

The company started teasing the new Mysterious Jungle mode at the time of the release of its Royale Pass for Season 13. (Image: PUBG Mobile/Twitter) The company started teasing the new Mysterious Jungle mode at the time of the release of its Royale Pass for Season 13. (Image: PUBG Mobile/Twitter)

PUBG Mobile has announced via Twitter that it will be bringing a new mode, called the ‘Mysterious Jungle’ for all of its players to access on June 1. The company has not revealed much about the upcoming mode, however, it seems as if the new mode will be played in the Sanhok map.

The announcement tweet is accompanied by an image, which shows two players looking at a map of Sanhok. Many reports are pointing to the fact that this new mode could be a treasure hunt mode, which is exclusive to the Sanhok map.

Reports state that the players will be paired up in teams of two and will have to look for clues to get to the in-game treasure. And while they look for the treasure, they will have to keep an eye out for enemies that are looking to get to the treasure before them.

Adventure awaits! 🗺️ Make sure you’re prepared to enter the mysterious jungle on 6/1! 👉 https://t.co/Bx8FZowap8 pic.twitter.com/ACGme8oOaB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 27, 2020

To recall, the company started teasing the new Mysterious Jungle mode at the time of the release of its Royale Pass for Season 13. At that time the company was calling this the Jungle Adventure mode, which would bring totems to grant blessings (in-game items) to the players. It is also being said that this mode will bring hot air balloons to let players survey the battlefield.

Also Read: How to be a better sniper in PUBG Mobile

Apart from this, PUBG Mobile recently added two new game modes including the Arctic mode for the Vikendi map, in which players have to survive blistering cold waves to win and the Bluehole mode for the Erangel map, in which players have to keep caution about blue Blue zones, one outside of the safe zone and the other one inside of the safe zone.

With its 0.18.0 update, the game also brought the updated Miramar map for the players to try out, called Mad Miramar along with other new features.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 announced: How to register, schedule and all other details

In related news, the game is also testing an exclusive map in beta, called the ‘Secret map’. However, a report by YouTuber Powerbang Gaming states that the map at the time of release will be called ‘Fourex’. He says that at the time of release this will become the smallest map of the game with a size of 2×2 kilometres, beating Sanhok’s 4×4 kilometre size by half. He added that the map will consist of all four terrains of the current four maps: Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi and Miramar. It is not known when the company will be releasing this new mode.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd