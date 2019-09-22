PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.14.1 adds new Golden Woods map, War mode

PUBG Mobile Lite has just received a major update which adds a new Golden Woods map to the game along with other add-ons like a new gaming mode and a new vehicle. The PUBG Mobile lite 0.14.1 update is now live for Android users and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Advertising

The new Golden Woods map is exclusive to the lite version of the game and it has a small-town setting with shrubs– somewhat like a combination of Erangel and Miramar. The game now also comes with designated missions to unlock achievements.

Other updates of the new version of PUBG Mobile Lite include the addition of new ‘Firefight: War’ mode of RPG-7 and a new four-wheeled UAZ vehicle. The PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 update also adds new firearms to the game, which include the PP-19 sub-machine gun, QBZ, and QBU DMR rifle.

Additionally, the new update also adds a new Title System to the game, which shows a particular skill to other gamers during the spawn. Also, the new ranked season in the game will begin on October 1 with new rewards.

Advertising

Also read | Apple Arcade: Here is how to pair PS4 and Xbox One controller to your iPhone or iPad

The changelog of the update also claims to fix display bugs in some maps as well as other bugs causing sorting issue under the event interface. Separately, when the game is opened, it shows a banner with Amazon Prime promotional offer where players can get additional items in the PUBG Mobile Lite with the Amazon Prime membership.

For the Amazon Prime members, the freebies include an exclusive Infiltrator Mask, Infiltrator Jacket, Infiltrator Pants, and Infiltrator Shoes, Black Magma Parachute, and brand new Blood Oath — Karabiner 98K.