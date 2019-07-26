PUBG Mobile lite launched for India: Supports phones with less than 2GB RAM

PUBG Mobile Lite, a lighter and faster version of the hit battle royale game from Tencent, is now available for India. PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds or PUBG Mobile Lite will work on phones with less than 2GB RAM as well, which could further boost the game’s popularity in India. The Lite version could find new users, especially with those smartphone customer who can only afford budget phones under Rs 8,000, which typically have 2GB or less RAM.

According to the company, PUBG Mobile lite is just 400 MB download in size, which will again find positive reactions in the India market, which is data-sensitive, given many users are still dependent on their mobile data for connectivity needs. The PUBG Mobile Lite app is available for download and playing from the Google Play Store from today. PUBG had previously introduced a Lite version of the game for its PC users.

The company said in a press statement that the developers have launched this version which has been optimised for low-end smartphone devices with lower RAM, to ensure an the best experience for all fans. PUBG Mobile Lite has been built with Unreal Engine 4.

Key features of the PUBG Mobile Lite app are as follows

PUBG Mobile Lite has a smaller map made for 60 players. Games will last only 10 minutes, while keeping the traditional PUBG style of play, which could benefit those with less data. New players joining in will be eligible for various rewards, in the form of new gears and vehicles.

Enhanced Aim Assist: PUBG Mobile Lite comes with an all new auxiliary aim assist. This will make aiming simpler and easier in the game. The company claims it will be useful while playing in weak network conditions as well. The intensity will differ between the crawling and standing positions to further simplify controls on the game.

Upgrade to Winner Pass: The Winner Pass will replace the Royale Pass in this version of the game. It will come with much faster achievement unlocks and span a month with rewards on offer for players.

Bullet Trail Adjustment: The game will feature increased bullet speed and no bullet drop effect to ensure a clearer shot. This is also designed for poor network conditions.

Weapon Recoil Suppression: PUBG Mobile Lite will also suppress weapon recoil to a certain amount for better game-control and experience. Different guns will have different gun pressure effects, thus highlighting the different experience of each weapon.

Extended Time to Kill: The update will also increase the ‘Time to Kill’ to enhance a player’s chance of surviving during firefights and encouraging aggressive play.

Location Display: The map will expose a shooter within the mini-map’s range. This is being done to provide simplified battle information extraction and increase the battle speed.

Heal yourself while moving: Players will now be able to heal themselves in all stance, except for when they are prone. PUBG Mobile says this will be useful in high latency conditions, where movement actions might inhibit the healing mechanic in game. This will help speed up the game pace and increase survival chances for the players.

Building Areas/ Supplies optimisation: In PUBG Mobile Lite, the company says it has increased building density and loot frequency to expedite the looting process and enhance the battle progression.

Map Quality Optimization: The game will also feature optimized map quality and the parachute loading screen, according to the company.

RPG and New Firearm integration: With the LITE version, players will now get to experience a new weapon in select game mode. This will give them a chance to form new attack and defense tactics.