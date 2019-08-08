PUBG Mobile Lite needs minimum of 786MB RAM, reveals team

Tencent Games recently launched a watered-down version of its popular PUBG Mobile game, dubbed PUBG Mobile Lite. After the India launch, the Lite version of the game crossed over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

“India as a market is quite diverse in terms of smartphone penetration. While PUBG MOBILE is a huge success in India, we have seen a very positive initial response towards PUBG MOBILE LITE due the game being playable on entry-level smartphones. We’re hopeful that the gaming community will continue to show the same enthusiasm going forward,” the PUBG Mobile team said in an email to the indianexpress.com.

PUBG Mobile Lite supports smartphones with lower-end specifications It can run on devices with less than 2GB of RAM, which would explain why more India users would have tried it out.

The team also revealed that PUBG Mobile Lite needs a minimum of 768MB RAM to run smoothly. This means even users with less than 1GB RAM can try out the game. But the team did not specify minimum processor requirements needed to run the game.

With PUBG Mobile Lite, there is just one Erangel map and the layout is different from the main PUBG Mobile game. The latter has several maps. The PUBG Team explained that the reason for just one map on the Lite version is that it has been optimised to promote faster gameplay. Further there are new areas and buildings to keep players engaged.

The PUBG Mobile Team also said they will continue to listen to user feedback, even with the Lite version of the game in order improve the users experience with updates.

While PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have similar gameplay, the team also shared some key tips and tricks that players can use in new version of the game. The first tip would be to use the new auxiliary aim assist, which makes aiming simpler even in areas with weak network conditions.

Another feature is Bullet Trail Adjustment, which increases the bullet speed and provides users with a no-bullet drop effect, thus giving a clearer shot that deals out heavy damage.

Weapon Recoil Suppression is another mechanism that is available only on the Lite version of the game. It suppresses the weapon recoil to a certain amount, which facilitates game-control and makes for a better experience in weak networks and while using scopes.

The team also said that the players should make use of the new RPG (Rocket launcher), which can be found in airdrops and is useful in destroying a complete squad.