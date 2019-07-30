PUBG Mobile Lite download 10M+ times, reaches number one spot on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite, a lighter and faster version of the hit battle royale game from Tencent, has reached number one spot on the Google Play Store within three days of its release. The lite version of the PUBG Mobile was launched in India last week for players having lower-spec smartphones.

As of Tuesday, PUBG Mobile Lite has been downloaded by more than 10 million users. The download numbers aren’t surprising given the popularity of the original PUBG Mobile and the fact that a considerable segment of the Indian smartphone market comprises of entry-level smartphones.

So, PUBG Mobile Lite comes as a way to play the battle royale game on devices priced below Rs 8,000. The lighter version of the game was launched last year in the Philippines and people have been waiting for it in other countries ever since. PUBG had previously introduced a Lite version of its PC game as well.

PUBG Mobile Lite has been built with Unreal Engine 4, the same as the PUBG Mobile but the graphics of the two games are not the same. PUBG Mobile Lite graphics take a dip when compared to the PUBG Mobile but this might have been done to make the game run smoothly on low-end and entry-level devices.

However, the rest of the gameplay is exactly similar to the PUBG Mobile. Also, the lite version carries some extra features that include an enhanced aim assist, a new Winner Pass, bullet trail adjustment, weapon recoil suppression, an extended time to kill, location display, ability to heal yourself while moving, and map quality optimisation.

PUBG Mobile Lite is compatible with devices that have 2GB or lesser RAM. The minimum system requirement to run the lite version of PUBG Mobile is Android 4.0.3 or higher with 1GB of RAM and 500MB of storage.