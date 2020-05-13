PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update available: New features, how to download

Apart from the addition of the new mode, the Varenga map now has a new spawn island, which represents the changes made inside of the map. (Image: PUBG Mobile) Apart from the addition of the new mode, the Varenga map now has a new spawn island, which represents the changes made inside of the map. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

Tencent Games has finally rolled out the much-awaited 0.17.0 update for its PUBG Mobile Lite game. PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile and is capable of running smoothly on non-specs heavy devices. The 0.17.0 update brings a number of changes including a new mode, map changes, combat improvements and more. The update is now available on the Google Play Store in select regions including India and will be rolling out to other regions soon. This is being done to avoid load on the servers.

One of the biggest features this update brings with it is the introduction of Payload Mode, which was introduced in PUBG Mobile last year. This new mode takes the fight to the sky with attack helicopters. It also comes with RPG’s for the players locked in a fight with a helicopter from the ground.

The update also brings the BRDM-2 armoured vehicle, which is bulletproof. BRDM-2 can be summoned using Flare Guns in the Classic Mode, whereas, in the Payload mode, it will spawn randomly across the map.

The company was already testing the mode inside of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 Beta update for quite some time now. Now, with the public 0.17.0 update, everyone will be able to access the new mode inside of the Evoground section.

Apart from the addition of the new mode, the Varenga map now has a new spawn island, which represents the changes made inside of the map. The map itself now has a number of mysterious Archaeological Sites for the players to explore. All of the Spring Festival content including the Cherry Blossom trees and Picnic Baskets that were brought in with the 0.16.0 update has been removed.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.17.0 update brings the addition of the Desert Eagle pistol. It rebalances the damage dealt out by the SMG and pistol. The reward system has also been updated to the new theme, called ‘Summer Beach and Ramadan.’

A new Winner Pass has been introduced, which when purchased will be providing players with extra Point Cards for the first time in the game’s history. Other improvements include new functions for BFF, Buddy and Bromance emotes, adjustments to Bonus Challenges, Main Menu UI, Player Return Event, Companion System and more.

