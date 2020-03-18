PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update brings Spring Festival to Varenga

With this update, players will be able to level up specific weapons that will unlock weapon capabilities. With this update, players will be able to level up specific weapons that will unlock weapon capabilities.

Tencent Games has rolled out PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update, called Varenga in Bloom. With this update, the developers have decorated the game with a Spring Festival main menu theme. They have also added Cherry Blossom areas in the Varenga map with high odds of Picnic Baskets spawning.

Players will be able to find Picnic Baskets under cherry blossom trees, in which they will find Flare Guns and festive Paint Grenades. With the Flare Guns they can call in for a super air drops, which will consist of high level supplies and guns. The Paint Grenades release colours when thrown that colour up the characters and surroundings.

Apart from all of this, the company has brought in new improvements to the Varenga map, including the addition of a shelter in the North, the addition of more roads to the urban area, tweaks to the industrial area and more.

With this update, players will be able to level up specific weapons that will unlock weapon capabilities. Another update to the weaponry system is the addition of a quick secondary weapon feature, that allows players while reloading their primary weapon to quickly switch to their secondary weapon and fire.

The game has combined its Classic mode and PlayLab to provide gamers with a new battle royale mode, which brings new functions like career results, room cards, new character UI and more. The game now also supports Arabic, French and Spanish languages.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a watered down version of PUBG Mobile and obe of the main difference is the availability of maps. The maps have different names and are built on different terrains, they look and feel completely different. Another difference is the time limit for playtime, PUBG Mobile matches usually last 20 minutes and PUBG Mobile Lite matches last only for 10 minutes.

PUBG Mobile allows a total of 100 players to jump off onto a battlefield to start a match, whereas, PUBG Mobile Lite only has a cap of 60 players at once.

