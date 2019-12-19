PUBG Mobile Lite 0.15.0 update brings 4v4 Deathmatch mode, new weapons and more

Apart from the 4v4 Deathmatch the update also brings other features including new social features. Apart from the 4v4 Deathmatch the update also brings other features including new social features.

Tencent Games has released a new 0.15.0 update for its PUBG Mobile Lite game on Android. The update is currently available on the Google Play Store for everyone in India. The update brings the addition of the 4v4 Deathmatch, new social features, equipment and more.

The biggest addition to the game this update brings is the addition of the 4v4 Deathmatch, in which players are divided into two teams and spawn into the Warehouse map for close-quarters combat. The mode will have M416, SCAR-L and Kar98 to take into combat.

Players have unlimited respawns and must eliminate enemies to earn points and win. To add to the fun, the map will have random level three armour/helmets, M249 light machine guns and RPG-7 rocket launchers distributed throughout the map.

Apart from the 4v4 Deathmatch the update also brings other features including new social features, with which you can know your teammate’s real-time status during gameplay to provide additional intel during combat. Enemy locations will also be now shown when players or teammates hit them.

New equipment introduced with the update includes an MK47 rifle, which fires 20 rounds of 7.62mm bullets, Skorpion, the fully-automatic 9mm 20-round pistol, and 3x, 6x scopes.

System updates include, a new clan feature and in-game chat channels. Players now also have the ability to showcase their characters with ranking display appearances and MVP victory poses. A report feature for the friend page has also been introduced.

To get in the festive mood, the update has also added a new winter-theme, in-game skins and Lucky Air Drops. The in-game main menu has also been decorated with a festive holiday theme.

