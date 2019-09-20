PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update now live: Adds a new Golden Woods map

Tencent Games has released PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.1 update, which brings a lot of new content for players to explore. One of the major additions to the game is the new Golden Woods map, which is lighter and much more fast-paced compared to other maps.

The new Golden Woods map is smaller and has small towns to loot. It also has a lot of shrubbery for intense combat scenarios.

Other than this the update brings changes for a new season, which will begin on October 1. A number of new challenges have also been added in the Missions menu.

A new title system has been added to the mix. Now, players can unlock achievements and gain experience, with which they will also rise in the ranks and be awarded combat titles that show up in-game.

The update also adds a new Arcade Mode, dubbed War mode, which allows players to fight with RGP-7’s. PP-19 submachine gun, QBZ and QBU DMR rifle are now available along with the four-wheeled UAZ.

PUBG Mobile Lite is aimed at smartphones with lower grade specifications and is only available on the Android platform. It has smaller maps when compared to PUBG Mobile and only accommodates up to 60 players in a match. The concept of the game remains the same, wherein, players para jump onto an island and then collect supplies and ammunition while at the same time trying to survive and become the last person standing.