PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.0 update released: Brings new Winner Pass, updated graphics

Tencent Games has released a new update for its PUBG Mobile Lite battle royale game globally. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.0 update brings new rewards, outfits, emotes and more. The company has also tweaked the graphics of the game, to bring it near to the level of PUBG Mobile.

The update also brings changes to the main home screen, which now gets a new background. The background consists of a pickup truck, which we usually see in Miramar and Sanhok. This might be hinting at the fact that PUBG Mobile Lite might soon get the Miramar or Sanhok.

The Menus tab has also been overhauled to mirror PUBG Mobile more closely. The company has also announced that each and every PUBG Mobile Lite player who log into the game daily for 10 days until September 15 will get a free WinnerPass Season Upgrade card.

Other changes include the introduction of a new Winner Pass, new outfits, updated system settings, new customisation guide, emotes, improved UI/update pack size, improved battle parameters, increased accuracy of RPG-7 and addition of new bombing zones.

The new Winner Pass also brings in a number of new rewards, which can be achieved by ranking up and completing daily tasks.

Tencent Games has also announced that PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in Turkey, India, Russia, certain parts of the Middle East and certain parts of CIS and Africa.