PUBG Mobile King Fighter event now live, here’s how you can get Black Cat outfit for 10 days

PUBG Mobile has announced the launch of a new event, called the ‘King Fighter’. During this event, players need to play a mini-game and can acquire the Black Cat outfit for 10 days. They can also win other exciting in-game rewards while playing the mini-game.

The King Fighter event is currently live and will go on until 27 February. During the event, players have to play a mini-game, in which they have to defeat the enemy by performing certain missions. These missions will keep changing on a daily basis. The missions will reset at 00:00 local time daily, whether you have finished them or not.

There are two steps to win the event:

Step 1: The first step is for you to complete the daily missions, which include tasks like logging in, completing a match in any mode, finishing top 8 one time in Classic mode, surviving for a total of 40 minutes in Classic mode and more. Completing these tasks will reward you with energy and coins.

Step 2: The energy you are rewarded after completing daily missions can then be utilised to perform three different attacks on the enemy. Keep in mind you will expend three different amounts of energy on each attack. The effectiveness of the attack will grow with respect to the energy spent.

Here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind about PUBG Mobile RageGear mode

Attacking with 20 energy will reduce 100 points from the enemy, 25 energy will reduce 400 points and 30 energy will reduce 800 points. To completely defeat the enemy, you are required to collect 10,000 points.

While trying to achieve the 10,000 points, you can also get other in-game rewards. When you achieve 400 points, you will win 10 silver, which you can use to purchase items in the shop. After collecting 3,400 points you will get a paint spray can. On collecting 6,400 points you will get a Classic Crate Scrap Coupon. And on collecting the total 10,000 points you will win the Black Cat suit for 10 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd