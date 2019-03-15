PUBG Mobile on Rajkot arrests: Surprised at ban, trying to understand legal basis

PUBG Mobile has issued a statement on the recent arrests in Rajkot, Gujarat of players, after the game was banned in the city, saying the company is trying to understand the legal basis of the same. In its statement PUBG Mobile said that the game is “meant merely for entertainment and should be enjoyed in a healthy and responsible manner.”

“We were thus surprised to learn that local authorities in a few cities have decided to impose a ban on playing our game. We are working to understand the legal basis of such bans, and hope we can have a constructive dialogue with relevant authorities to explain our objectives and that they withdraw the prohibition,” said the statement.

The company said it has been working on the introduction of a healthy gameplay system in India to promote balanced as well as responsible gaming, including limiting play time for under-aged players. PUBG Mobile also expressed surprise at the ban by local authorities in Rajkot.

The company also reassured its players that they are on their side and will try their best to find a reasonable solution.

The Indian Express had reported that the police in Rajkot had arrested ten people for playing the game, a week after a notification was issued banning the popular multiplayer game. Six of those arrested were undergraduate students.

PUBG Mobile was banned in the city of Rajkot by an order of the police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal. The order was issued on March 6 in a notification. The ban on PUBG Mobile is under a bailable offence.

“People have been booked but there is nothing like arrest in it. In the procedure, they will be shown as immediately bailed out by police. The case will go to the courts and there will be a trial for not following the notification issued,” Agrawal had told The Indian Express.

Even the mobile phones of these PUBG Mobile players were seized by the police for investigation. The reason the game has been banned is because it is seen as highly addictive. Police said the accused did not even realise that the police team was approaching them to make arrests while playing PUBG Mobile.

“As part of a special drive, police sub-inspector N D Damor arrested the six youths who were playing the game at tea stalls and fast-food joints outside a college on Kalavad road on Tuesday,” said Rajkot taluka police inspector V S Vanzara was quoted as saying.

The Rajkot police’s notification banning PUBG Mobile had also included the ‘Momo Challenge.’

“It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behaviour, conduct and language of children and youth… Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game/MOMO challenge,” the notification reads.