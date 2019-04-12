PUBG Mobile is now banned in Nepal: Report

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is one of the most popular battle royale games currently available. The Mobile version of the game was recently banned in Gujarat, India and has now suffered the same fate in Nepal, according to a report by Reuters.

Advertising

In a statement by Sandip Adhikari, the deputy director at Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) told Reuters, that the country has ordered a ban on PUBG because of children and teenagers being addicted to it. He also states that this order came after a request from the country’s federal investigation authority.

NTA has directed all of the country’s internet service providers, mobile operators and network service providers to block streaming of the game in Nepal. According to the report, Adhikari has also stated that till date there have been no incidents linked to the game in the country. However, parents are still concerned about their children being distracted from studies and work.

Also Read: PUBG creator says he won’t be working on the game anymore and will be focusing elsewhere

Advertising

The game till date except for Gujarat has been banned in China also, due to its addictive nature. UAE is also debating on whether the game should be banned, after an outcry by concerned parents.

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game in which a total of 100 players land on a battlefield and with the help of their gathering skills and survival instincts fend off and kill to win. To make the gameplay more interesting and fun the safe zone circle in which players will stay safe and not suffer any damage keeps on getting smaller. To win the hypothetical chicken dinner the players have to try and become the last man standing.