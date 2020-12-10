PUBG Mobile India welcome gift leaked online

The gift will be a reward crate which would include the Anarkali Headgear, the Anarkali Set and a Classic Crate Coupon. (Image: YouTube)

PUBG Corporation recently announced that it will soon be relaunching PUBG Mobile in India. It stated that this time along, we will get to see a localised version of the game, called PUBG Mobile India and that the company will follow all of the local rules for data management and protection. However, it is yet to announce an exact launch date for the game in the country. Ahead of the launch, multiple data miners and YouTubers have allegedly spotted PUBG Mobile India’s welcome gift, inside of the PUBG Mobile global version.

The gift will be offered to all players downloading and playing PUBG Mobile India at the time of launch. The gift will be a reward crate which would include the Anarkali Headgear, the Anarkali Set and a Classic Crate Coupon.

Note: All of these items have only appeared inside of the PUBG Mobile global beta version and could just be a test. The real rewards might change at the time of release.

As of now, it is not known when the game will officially launch in India. Keep in mind, that the game cannot relaunch in the country until it gets the official nod from the government of India.

To recall, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, banned PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite and 115 other Chinese apps in September in India. The reason provided stated that the app is engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country.

PUBG Corporation has said that it will provide Indian players with “a secure and healthy gameplay environment,” in which it will ensure that the privacy and security of Indian player data is its top priority. The company will also be conducting “regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.” Apart from this, it has also announced its plan to invest $100 million in India to set up an India base where it would employ over 100 people to enhance communications and services, and perform tournaments for the game.

