PUBG Mobile India tour: Fans can now vote for favourite teams

PUBG Mobile in partnership with Oppo is currently hosting the PUBG Mobile India Tour (PMIT). It is now in its offline regional final phase, which will host the top 20 teams filtered through points gained during the play-offs. After the offline regional finals are over the finalists will take each other on to determine which team will PMIT.

During this, the company is wanting fans to assist their favourite teams by voting for them and helping them win cash prizes. To help the audience feel integrated into the voting process, the company has set up two ways for users to vote: by purchasing the India Tour crate and voting after signing-in for seven consecutive days.

The India Tour crate is priced at Rs 39, which will provide users with 40 votes, 30 RP points, 10 UC and one India Bonus Challenge voucher. Even though the users get 40 votes, they can only vote once a day.

The other way is by signing-in for seven consecutive days, which means users can collect up to 12 votes if they sign-in every day till the finale on the 20th of October.

Teams with the highest number of votes in each group in Jaipur, Guwahati, Vizag and Pune will be receiving Rs 1,00,000as a cash reward at their respective offline regional final events. Team with the highest number of votes in the mega finals will get a cash prize of Rs 6,00,000

To recall, this tournament started with over 500 participating teams in the qualifiers and will end in October. To watch the online qualifiers fans can visit PUBG Mobile India’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.