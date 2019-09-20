PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Pune finals to take place on September 22

PUBG Mobile has announced that the third chapter, Pune finals for the PUBG Mobile India Tour (PMIT) 2019 will take place on September 22 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune. The first two chapters of PMIT 2019 took place in Jaipur and Guwahati.

Advertising

In the Pune finals, we will get to see the top 20 teams from the West region battle it out for a spot in the grand finale of PMIT 2019.

Tencent Games has revealed that during PMIT’s Pune chapter, over 4,25,000 games were played during online qualifiers. Over 70,000 registrations were made, featuring major teams like TeamHYDRA, ENTITY GAMING and RiP OFFICIAL.

PMIT 2019 was open to all Indian residents who were over the level 20 mark. PMIT promises stage finalists a spot in the India finals, where they can win a total prize pool of Rs 1.5 crores.

Advertising

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Season 9 warrior-themed Royale Pass now available

Over 2,000 players made it to the playoffs in Pune, from which the 20 best teams will fight it out at the Pune Finals. During the Jaipur edition, Rising Hydra won the finals, whereas, in Guwahati, 8Bit Rampage won. The India finals will take place in Kolkata in October.

Pune Edition finale contestants include TEAM SYKE, TEAM KARMA OFFICIAL, TEAMH2O, PAiN Xenon, Rip Squad, Team Psyche, Team BUckshot, TeamHYDRA, Band of Brothers Esports, ORANGE ROCK, ViN SmOkE, ENTITY GAMING, NuDE NiNjAS, 9211, Instinct Shooters Official, Beyond Mayhems, God’s Reign, Team Mayhem, ETG and RiP OFFICIAL.

Tencent Games will be live streaming PMIT 2019 Pune finals on PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page starting at 1 PM IST on September 22.