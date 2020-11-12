PUBG Mobile is coming back to India: Here’s everything you need to know

PUBG Corporation has stated that it plans to create an Indian subsidiary, which will help in communication with players and by providing them with localised services. (Image: PUBG Corporation)

PUBG Corporation has announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game specially made for the Indian market. This will be a fork game of PUBG Mobile, which was banned earlier this year in India by the government. Alongside the announcement, the company has revealed its plans on how it will provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment for players, and how it will invest in the country to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

The company is yet to announce the release date of PUBG Mobile India. However, we expect the game to be made available very soon.

PUBG has stated that it plans to create an Indian subsidiary, which will help in communication with players and provide them with localised services. It intends to hire over 100 employees that will specialise in business, esports and game development. It will also work with local businesses to strengthen its gaming service. For this, Krafton Inc plans to invest around $100 million in the country.

It will also be hosting India-exclusive esports events featuring big prize pools, big tournaments and big productions.

PUBG Mobile India will have privacy and security of Indian players data as its top priority, according to the company. It will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users personally identifiable information to reinforce security.

The in-game content will be tailored to reflect local needs, specially customised for Indian gamers. The game will now be set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. It will also include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

