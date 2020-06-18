PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 begins: Schedule, how to watch, others details

There will be no physical event for people to attend this time along due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: PUBG Mobile) There will be no physical event for people to attend this time along due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

Tencent Games has finally started its highly anticipated PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 tournament. 248 teams have been selected from the pre-qualifiers and in-game qualifiers, which will partake in the round one of the online qualifiers. Apart from the selected 248 teams, 16 professional teams like Team SouL, Fnatic and more will also be joining them.

There will be no physical event for people to attend this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Interested people can watch the games live in English, Hindi and Tamil on PUBG Mobile India’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The invitational teams include Team Soul, Revenge Esports, Fnatic, Marcos Gaming, Orange Rock, Godlike, Megastars, Team Ind, Tsm Entity, Team Insane, Team Celtz, U Mumba Esports, Synerge, Team Tamilas, Power House and Vsg Crawlers.

A total of 992 teams were selected from the in-game qualifiers to play in the pre-qualifiers. These 992 teams were then divided into 62 groups. Each team played 2 matches in the Erangel Map and four teams from each group were selected based on their cumulative score. The pre-qualifiers were held from June 11 to June 15.

The online qualifiers which started yesterday will include 16 groups, all of the teams will have to play two matches. The top three teams with the best cumulative score in each of the groups will be eligible to play in quarter finals. Apart from the 48 teams selected for quarter finals, eight teams with the highest kills during the online qualifiers will also advance to quarter finals. The online qualifiers will go on until June 21.

The quarter finals will also include eight invitational teams taking the total number of participants to 64 teams. These 64 teams will be divided into four groups that will battle it out for four days and the top 32 teams will then advance to the Semifinals. Then the selected teams will have to battle to gain the 16 slots available in the finals.

The finals will go on for three days (18 matches), during which these 16 teams will fight for the 50 lakh prize pool.

The winning team will be awarded Rs 20,00,000, whereas, the second and the third team will be awarded Rs 5,00,000 and Rs 3,00,000, respectively. All teams in the top 16 ranks will also receive cash prizes. The company has also announced that it will be distributing special category rewards with a prize pool of Rs 5,00,000, which would include prizes like the maximum number of MVPs, Maximum damage and more.

