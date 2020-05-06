PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 announced: How to register and all other details

The finalists will then duke it out to get their hands on the Rs 50 lakh prize pool. (Image: PUBG Mobile) The finalists will then duke it out to get their hands on the Rs 50 lakh prize pool. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

Tencent Games has finally announced the registration dates for the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020. The registrations are now live at PUBG Mobile India’s official website. It will be open until May 17. Notably, every registered squad will have to play 15 matches in total during the in-game qualifiers. Out of the 15, only 10 best matches will be considered for qualification.

256 teams will compete in the online qualifiers. 248 teams will be taken from the in-game qualifiers and the other eight will have a direct invite. The direct invitees will be allowed to play two matches each, during which they will have to dominate the leaderboard and grab the top three slots in each group to qualify for the Quarter Finals.

Only the top 48 teams from the online qualifiers will be allowed in the Quarter Finals. Over and above, the Quarter Finals will have 16 more teams, out of which eight will have direct invites and the other eight will be chosen from the online qualifiers on the basis of top kills. 32 teams will advance to the Semi-Finals and then, 16 will advance to the finals.

The finalists will then duke it out to get their hands on the Rs 50 lakh prize pool. Finals will hold 18 matches in total to find the winner.

Additionally, Tencent Games has also announced that it will roll out PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update on May 7, i.e tomorrow. With the new update, the company will bring severel features to the game, including updated Miramar map or Mad Miramar, dual-scope feature and the new P90 gun.

The coming update will make Miramar the most interactive map in the game. Players will have to keep an eye out for coming sandstorms, that will demolish buildings and deal out damage to players.

Two new modes will also make their way into the game: Jungle Adventure in Sanhok and Bluehole Mode. Both modes will be made available in the EvoGround section. In the Jungle Adventure mode, players will have to find ancient totems to invoke their power while at the same time battling it out with other players to win the chicken dinner. Whereas, the Bluehole Mode is set inside the Erangel map and will have two Blue zones, one inside the safe zone and the other one outside. This is similar to the Erangel map available on PUBG PC.

