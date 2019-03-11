PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Team Soul wins the tournament with Rs 30 lakh prize money

The first official PUBG Mobile tournament in India — Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 — has come to an end. The winners are fan favourite team Soul followed by team God’s Reign and team Funky Monkey. The winning team grabbed the winners trophy and a cash prize worth Rs 30 lakh. The first runner up received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and the second runner up won a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The MVP (most valuable player) award with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 went to KK from team God’s Reign and the title of Rampage Freak (award for maximum kills in one lobby) with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 went to Soul Ronak from team Soul.

The finals went on from 11 am to 7 pm in which, a total of 20 teams participated. It was a five-match tournament where the matches were divided as:

First Match – TPP Erangel

Second Match – TPP Sanhok

Third Match – FPP Erangel

Fourth Match – FPP Sanhok

Fifth Match – TPP Erangel

The sum of kills, kill points and standing points summed up the total score.

Team Soul — consisting of Soul Mortal, Soul Owais, Soul Ronak, and Soul Viper — won the tournament with a total of 2520 points with 46kills. The first runner up God’s Reign earned 2330 points with 39 kills while the second runner up earned 1710 points with 23 kills.

Apart from the winner prizes, all the 80 finalists from the 20 teams were awarded a brand new Oppo F11 Pro smartphone.