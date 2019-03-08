PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 finals: 20 teams to fight it out on March 10

PUBG Mobile in partnership with Oppo is currently holding an e-sports competition in India, under the name PUBG Mobile India Series 2019. The competition is currently in its final stages, with the finals taking place on March 10 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Tencent Games India stated that they have held over 4,00,000 games in the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019, including the competition stages and online qualifiers. The competition saw over 5,75,000 registrations, out of which only 80 players have been able to make it to the finals. The 20 teams who will participate in the finals include ARROW, Gods Reign, Funky Monkey, S0UL, RIP Official and more.

To register for the tournament, players had to be Indian residents and have a level 20 PUBG Mobile account at a minimum. The team that is placed first will receive a prize reward worth Rs 30,00,000, whereas the second and third teams will be rewarded Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 5,00,000, respectively.

The competition also has individual rewards for players that are able to perform exceptionally good. These include the MVP Award, Exterminators, Healers, Redeemer, Lone Ranger and Rampage Freak. Players receiving any of these awards will also receive a separate cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

If you want to watch the finals live, you can get free passes to attend the Grand Finals, however, they are available only in limited numbers. If you can’t attend the finals at Hyderabad, you can also watch them live on PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. The live broadcast of the finals will start on March 10 at 1 pm IST.

If you want to catch up on how the finalist teams have performed, you can view their respective highlight reels on PUBG Mobile’s YouTube channel’s playlists.