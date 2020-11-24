PUBG Mobile India pre-registrations now live: Here’s how you can register

PUBG Mobile was banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act along with PUBG Mobile Lite and 115 other apps. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Corporation is currently underway to relaunch its PUBG Mobile game in India after the recent ban. It has announced that the game will soon be making a comeback with a local twist to it, and will be called PUBG Mobile India. The company has not announced when the game will be made available to Indian players.

PUBG Mobile India has now appeared on the TapTap app store and is currently taking pre-registrations. PUBG Corporation has not authenticated the pre-register listing and on its official website it still shows that the game is “coming soon.” If the listing is genuine and not just a placeholder created by TapTap, this could mean that the game is going to launch sooner than we expect.

To pre-register for PUBG Mobile India on TapTap, you first need to download and install the TapTap app store to your Android device from the company’s official website. After the store is installed, you need to create a TapTap account and login using your personal credentials. You can now search for PUBG Mobile India, and click to open its listing. There you can tap on the pre-register button. The listing has collected over 4,00,000 followers till now and a slew of comments stating that it could be a fake listing.

To recall, PUBG Mobile was banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act along with PUBG Mobile Lite and 115 other apps. The reason provided by the government stated that the app is engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country.

PUBG Corporation has cut ties with Tencent Games for distributing its game in India and will use Microsoft Azure servers to get the game back in the country. It states that it will provide Indian players with “a secure and healthy gameplay environment,” in which it will ensure that the privacy and security of Indian player data is its top priority. To ensure this, the company states that it will host regular audits and verifications on the storage systems.

Apart from this, PUBG Mobile India will reflect local needs, including clothing on new characters, a virtual simulation training ground setting and green hit effect instead of red blood.

