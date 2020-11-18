PUBG Mobile India is planning a comeback soon: Everything you need to know about it

PUBG Corporation recently announced that its popular mobile game, PUBG Mobile is coming back to India with a local twist to it. (Image: PUBG Mobile India)

PUBG Mobile is arguably one of the most popular mobile games around the world and especially in India. And when it was banned in India, back in September there was a huge outcry from the public to unban it, but the Indian government did not budge. Now PUBG Corporation has announced that the game will be making a comeback to the country soon in a special Indian version, though it will depend on the Indian government granting it permission.

Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about PUBG Mobile’s India comeback, from how and why it was banned to what all changes will we see in PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile: India ban

PUBG Mobile was amongst the most popular mobile games in India. The game had a rapidly growing user base in India since its launch, with both its main version and its Lite version having millions of downloads in the country. But on September 2, the Indian government out of the blue banned the game in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The reason behind the ban provided by the Indian government was that the app has been engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of India.

Since then the game was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. But, players with access to the app were able to play as the Indian servers were left online and were only recently turned off.

In between this, PUBG Corporation revoked Indian distribution rights for the game from Tencent Games and announced it will distribute it independently. However, that was not enough, and the game did not make a comeback. After which reports started showing up that the company might tie-up with Reliance Jio or Airtel to make a comeback. None of which came to fruition and PUBG Corporation a few days back announced that the game is coming back to the country in a new avatar.

PUBG Mobile India: What is it? What are the changes?

PUBG Corporation recently announced that its popular mobile game, PUBG Mobile is coming back to India with a local twist to it. The game now will be called PUBG Mobile India, and it will be separate from the global version, similar to the Korean and Chinese version.

The changes made especially for the Indian market include a virtual simulation training ground setting, all characters will be fully clothed from the beginning of the game, and the blood will be green instead of red. The company will also place restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for young players.

PUBG Mobile India’s possible comeback: Reactions from the gaming community

Apart from the in-game changes, PUBG Corporation has stated that it will set up an individual Indian subsidiary, thus helping it increase communication with players and provide them with localised services. At its Indian subsidiary, it is looking to hire over 100 employees, who will specialise in business, esports and game development.

To fund all of PUBG Corporation’s India plans, Krafton Inc has announced that it will invest $100 million in the country. This money will help run the Indian offices, host India-exclusive esports events, tournaments and make big productions.

PUBG Corporation has also announced that the privacy and security of Indian players data as its top priority. It will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users personally identifiable information to reinforce security.

PUBG Mobile India: When will it launch?

PUBG Corporation has not announced an exact launch date for PUBG Mobile India. And the current speculation is that the game will be made available soon. However, there has been no confirmation from the government to allow the game in India.

According to an earlier report by the Times of India, the government remains unfazed on its decision of the ban “unless [the PUBG Corporation] addresses the concerns, it will be difficult to grant any relaxation [to the game].” According to our earlier report, the government is yet to take a look at the new version of the app.

PUBG Mobile India: Teaser video and website

PUG Corporation recently uploaded multiple video teasers to hype up PUBG Mobile India. These videos feature prominent Indian PUBG Mobile influencers like Dynamo, Jonathan and more. It has also set up a dedicated site for the game. The site does not have a lot of information to offer at the moment. Instead, it just hosts a banner of coming soon and features links to the social media handles of the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Will it also comeback?

The PUBG Corporation has announced that it is currently only bringing back PUBG Mobile to India. It has not mentioned anything about the Lite version of the game. It could be that the company first tests the water with its PUBG Mobile India game and then launches its PUBG Mobile India Lite game, with apt changes to it.

PUBG Mobile: Ban in other countries

Apart from India, PUBG Mobile is banned in multiple countries, including Tencent Games’ home country, China. Other countries that have banned the game include Jordan, Nepal, Israel and Iraq. In most of these countries, PUBG Mobile has found out a way to keep operating. For example, in China, the game has been heavily modified and been named as Game for Peace.

