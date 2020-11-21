PUBG Mobile India download links appear on website ahead of launch

PUBG Corporation has not revealed when the game will be making a comeback to the Indian market. (Image: Screenshot)

PUBG Corporation recently announced that it will soon be launching PUBG Mobile India, marking the game’s comeback to the country. However, at the time, it did not announce the date at which the game will be made available. The company has made a dedicated site for PUBG Mobile India, which consists of links to the brand’s social media profiles and has a banner for the game with the marquee title of coming soon on it.

Now, a few users seem to have spotted the PUBG Mobile India APK download link on its official website. The website seems to have reverted back to its original state as of now.

The download banner consisted of two links, one labelled Google Play Store and the other a direct APK file download link. Even though the banner was showcased, the download buttons themselves were not attached to proper links. Users reported that the links redirected them to different PUBG Mobile resources. The Google Play Store download button took people to the PUBG Mobile India Play Store listing with a coming soon button and the direct download link redirected people to the PUBG Mobile India Facebook page.

PUBG Corporation has not revealed when the game will be making a comeback to the Indian market. However, it has revealed a number of changes that are being made to the game. These changes include separate Microsoft Azure servers with regular checks to help provide Indian players with “a secure and healthy gameplay environment.” Apart from this, the company has announced that the game with return with a local twist to it. It will now have a virtual simulation training ground setting, all of the characters will have clothing items from the beginning and it will show green hit effects, instead of red to not show blood.

There is still time before we get to see PUBG Mobile India get relaunched, as first, it will require a nod from the government, which had earlier banned the game. There is no news of PUBG Mobile Lite making a comeback also, as of now.

