Besides India, these countries have also banned PUBG Mobile

The Indian government recently banned PUBG Mobile in the country under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The ban stated that the app is engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. Since then, a lot of developments have taken place, including PUBG Corporation revoking distribution rights for the game in India from Tencent. Still, there is no sign of the popular game making a return in the country any time soon.

India is just one of the many countries that have banned the battle royale game. Other countries where the game is banned include China, Jordan, Nepal, Israel and Iraq. Many other countries have plans to ban the game in the near future, according to various reports.

The strangest of all is the China ban of the game, considering Tencent Holdings is based out of China. The reason behind PUBG Mobile ban in its origin country is the amount of bloodshed in the game. Tencent has found a workaround for this and created a separate version of the game called Game For Peace. In this version of the game, the blood has been totally removed and killed characters say goodbye and fly off.

Other countries like Jordan, Nepal, Israel and Iraq have also removed the game due to similar reasons like India or China.

According to a report by InsideSport, there are three reasons as to why most countries are deliberating on banning PUBG Mobile. These reasons include that PUBG Mobile is too addictive, PUBG Mobile does not care about its users’ health, thus not warning them about the ill-effects of the screentime, and that PUBG propagates violence.

In related news, it is being reported that the Indian government will not overturn the ban on PUBG Mobile or PUBG Mobile Lite in the country by a mere change in ownership. The country will only consider overturning the ban if all of its issues have been addressed.

All the problems stated by the government could be fixed if earlier reports of PUBG Corporation looking for a partnership in India are believed to be true.

Earlier reports stated that the company is in talks with Reliance and Airtel to bring the game back, this would allow partial Indian ownership and local servers with data being stored, according to the countries laws.

