PUBG Mobile has competition as Xiaomi launches battle royale game ‘Survival Game’

Xiaomi has launched its new battle royale game dubbed ‘Survival Game’ in its own Mi Apps store. The game was in closed beta for some time and is now available for everyone to download. However, it can currently be downloaded only from the Mi Apps store. It comes with a file size of 185MB and has been uploaded on the store by a developer named ‘SuperEdguy’.

The game has a similar gameplay to other popular battle royale games like PUBG and Fortnite. In it just like PUBG Mobile players have to jump off a spaceship and square off with each other to become the last person standing. During the gameplay, they have to collect ammunition and supplies that will help them win the game.

It also features flight equipment like jetpacks that according to the company will help the players get a much more tactical gaming experience. Additionally, there are multiple characters that the players can choose to play as, these will provide the players with different and engaging experiences every round of combat.

The company claims the game has been developed specifically for the Indian market, and aims to tap the country’s love for such competitive games. We tested out the game on a Poco F1, and as of now it feels a bit unpolished and needs a lot of work before trying to compete with the market majors like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.