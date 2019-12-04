PUBG Mobile global finals: Team Queso on how they handle the pressure

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Split come to an end with Bigetron RA (BTR) from Indonesia claiming the win. There were a total of 16 teams that participated in the tournament’s final. We spoke to Team SouL and Entity Gaming regarding the competition. At the event, we also spoke to Team Queso’s coach Gabo and the players Marko Poppitti (Marco) and Axel Gavotti (Axeel).

Team Queso represents South America and was placed sixth during PMCO 2019 Fall Split. The team comprises of five players: Mystic, Axeel, Marco, Ayala and Tate.

When asked if they get nervous under the immense pressure that is put on the players during such high profile tournaments, both players said that “It is impossible to not be affected by the pressure in such situations. Each player needs to react to the situations in a different manner, for Team Queso, we trust a lot in each other and trust a lot in god, we pray before every game, which gives us a lot of support and calms us a lot.”

Gabo told indianexpress.com, that the team usually practices four to five hours every day. They also study the game a lot including the maps, the rotations, other team matches and strategies.

When asked how do they feel on winning a match during the finals of PMCO 2019 Fall Split, the players answered by saying, “It was just like we expected. With every match, we get used to the maps and players. We are very happy, to be the first Spanish speaking team to represent and win matches for South America at the global finals.”

We also asked Axeel and Marco for their best tips on improving in PUBG Mobile. Here’s what they had to say:

1. Don’t give up, keep trying and practicing. There are good matches and bad matches, just don’t give up and put any limits on yourself.

2. Don’t take any stress while playing the game.

Disclaimer: The writer was in Malaysia covering the PMCO Fall Split 2019 championship on the invite of PUBG Mobile.