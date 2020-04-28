PUBG Mobile giving you a chance to win a iPhone 11 Pro and AirPods, here’s how to win it

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. The game is currently in its season 12, which will end in another week. To mark the end of this season Tencent Games has introduced a new Lucky Money Tree event, which will go on until May 2. During the event the players will be able to shake a Lucky Money Tree in hopes to win big prizes, which include an iPhone 11 Pro and Apple AirPods.

This is the second time the company is offering the players actual prizes that will be delivered to their homes rather than in-game rewards. Back in January, the game introduced its Prosperous Spring event, in which it gave away Apple AirPods, Amazon Gift Cards and more as rewards to the winners.

Players will get two chances every day to shake the tree and ear prizes. PUBG Mobile will be distributing three physical gifts every day including iPhone 11 Pro and two AirPods. If you are not lucky enough to win these physical prizes, don’t worry, PUBM is also providing various in-game items that you can earn.

Shaking the Lucky Money Tree is quite easy, especially in the day’s first chance — you can get simply by logging in. To get the second chance you will have to work a bit, you will have to complete one mission of your choice.

The game will display the list of the day’s winners on the Lucky Tree pop-up page which will also show the list of missions a player has to complete to get the chance to shake the tree. The tree which is on the page shows all the prizes that a player can win.

PUBG Mobile Lucky Money Tree event also offers the players a chance to win a special in-game skin for shaking the tree eight times. To get this skin, players will have to shake the tree two times for four days during the event.

In related news, now that season 12 is coming to an end, season 13 leaks have already started pouring in. According to Mr Ghost Gaming, PUBG Mobile Season 13 will start on May 12. However, there are chances that the company might delay the commencement due to the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

It is being said that the rollout of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 will commence season 13. In the upcoming season, we are expected to see the introduction of a new Library Mode and Safety Scramble mode. And the biggest change of all will be the new Miramar 2.0 map, which the company has been teasing for a long time.

