PUBG Mobile Game: Three phones under Rs 20,000 where you can play with ease

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile was recently awarded the best game award by Google, beating all the other games currently available in the Play Store. According to the current numbers released by the company in December, the game had over 30 million daily active users on its mobile version of the game.

If you want to join in on the fun and get some chicken dinners for yourself, but do not have the perfect smartphone to do so. Don’t worry, here is a list of the top three smartphones that you can get under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile and have the best experience doing so.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 is the most powerful smartphone available under Rs 20,000, starting at Rs 19,999. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is also one of the most powerful smartphone processor currently available. This processor is paired with 6GB of RAM and liquid cooling technology, both of which help the smartphone in delivering a better user experience (UX) to the user.

Considering the specifications of Xiaomi Poco F1 it seems like the best smartphone under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile on, but is that really the case? The answer is yes, playing PUBG Mobile on the Poco F1 is one of the best experience a consumer can get.

The Snapdragon 845 paired with Adreno 630 and 6GB of RAM delivers power that is more than enough to keep the game running to the player’s heart’s content. While playing a demanding game like PUBG Mobile for long time periods, devices tend to get quite hot, however, the Poco F1 due to its liquid cooling technology is able to maintain its cool.

The Poco F1 even after long hours of playing PUBG Mobile does get warm to the touch, but isn’t unbearable to hold as we have seen in our usage.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro in terms of specifications sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a dewdrop style notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. In terms of RAM options, the device comes with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM.

The device starts at Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage option, Rs 15,990 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage option and Rs 17,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. If you are looking to play resource hungry games like PUBG Mobile on this device, we would recommend that you go in for the 6GB RAM version at least.

The 4GB of RAM variant will be able to play the game no problem, however, it might cause issues when you play the game for long hours due to the limitation of volatile memory space.

Realme 2 Pro is able to provide users with a very good experience while playing PUBG Mobile due to its specifications. The larger 6.3-inch display helps users see much more area of the battlefield and at the same time helps in taking better aim at the enemies.

Snapdragon 660 paired with Adreno 512 and at least 6GB of RAM is able to handle heavy games very smoothly without much problem.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 just like the Realme 2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which is a good choice for playing heavy games. The device comes in three RAM configurations – 3GB RAM, 4GB RAM and 6GB of RAM. Though this doesn’t have an 8GB RAM option, the phone will be able to play PUBG Mobile smoothly in the medium setting without any problems for long gameplay hours.

The Snapdragon 660 can also handle playing PUBG Mobile in high settings without any lags or stutters. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, respectively, which also means it a more affordable option.