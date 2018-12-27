PUBG Mobile game banned by the Bombay High Court? That’s not true

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has certainly become a very popular mobile game in India, and while some colleges might have banned the game, reports that the Bombay High Court banned the game are fake.

According to a reports on Gadgets360, a fake notice claiming that PUBG has been banned by the Bombay High Court is doing the rounds on social media platforms like Facebook, etc. The reason fro this ban is allegedly because PUBG is creating a lot of nuisance and apparently causing students to spoil their lives.

Of course, by that logic many mobile games can be considered as a nuisance, but the so-called order has too many grammatical errors to be true. For starts, the spelling of magistrates is totally wrong. Also as Gadgets360 points out the order has been signed by a K Srinivasulu with the designation being prejudge.

There is no designation like that in the Indian High Courts, one is simply designated a High Court Judge. Or there are district court judges in the lower courts of India. The designation prejudge is a clear indication that this is fake.

Further, the order seems to have been issued by a ‘Center for governance’ and it also mentions ‘legally notices’ when the term is in fact legal notice. It also claims that ‘All we have knew that a few countries took action on ban of this game,’ which is grammatically wrong and sounds rather vague for an actual legal judgement.

Plus the Bombay High Court bench does not have a judge by the name of K Srinivasulu. Going to the Bombay High Court website shows a list of all present judges on the court, and this name is not on the list.

So yes, for those of you who were worried that PUBG has been banned in the state of Maharashtra or worse all across India, you can get be rest assured that this is the not the case. Unless of course your college hostel decides to ban the game, which is a possibility.

PUBG has become highly popular in India and other global markets. Tencent Corporation, which is behind the hit game, recently revealed that the game has over 200 million downloads globally and close to 30 million daily active players.

In August, the company announced that PUBG Mobile had crossed 100 million downloads on iOS and Android platforms combined within four months of its launch.

This is a battle royale game available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Mobile platforms. In it a total of 100 players drop onto a battleground, where they will have to fight till death and the last man standing will be declared the winner.