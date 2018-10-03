PUBG Mobile: Everything to know about the game, where you can play, and more

Similar to the movie, The Hunger Games, PUBG Mobile is also a battle royale, where everyone is against everyone.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online battle royale game developed by the PUBG Corporation. The game is available for users to play on Xbox One consoles, PCs, Android and iOS. The game currently has over 20 million daily concurrent players across platforms.

What is PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is a game in which a total of 100 players parachute onto a battlefield of their choice. With the help of their gathering skills and survival instincts players have to fend off and kill other players to win. During the gameplay, the safe zone circle in which players will stay safe and not suffer any damage keeps on getting smaller, to make the game much more challenging and interesting. The last man standing is declared the winner, and gets the chicken dinner.

How to download PUBG Mobile?

Downloading PUBG Mobile might be a tedious task for some users considering the huge file size of the initial download being well over 1GB. It is recommended that you download the update over Wi-Fi. Upon running PUBG for the first time on any device, users may be prompted to download any latest update that is available.

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store on iOS.

Step 2: Search PUBG Mobile.

Step 3: When the game pops up, open its dedicated app page and press download.

Step 4: After the download is finished, press run and enjoy the game.

PUBG Mobile minimum requirements

PUBG Mobile has different requirements for iOS and Android operating systems. The requirements stated here are the least amount of specifications that you will need to play PUBG Mobile in the lowest setting. With an upgrade in hardware, the game quality also improves. Also, this being an online multiplayer game, players require a good internet connection to avoid frame drops and lag in-game due to poor internet connectivity.

For playing PUBG Mobile on the Android operating system, players need to be using a smartphone running Google’s Android 5.1 Lollipop or above. The device should also have at least 2GB of RAM.

For playing PUBG Mobile on iOS, users need to have their devices updated to iOS 9.0 or later. This clears the ground for iPhone 5S and above, iPad Mini 2 and above and the iPod Touch sixth generation.

PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Similar to the movie, The Hunger Games, PUBG Mobile is also a battle royale, where everyone is against everyone. A total of 100 players jump off a plane to an island of their selection with no weapons or equipment. After landing they have to raid any nearby buildings and find any weapons or supplies available. Players can also get weapons and supplies from air drops and crates which fall when a player is killed.

PUBG Mobile has various vehicles available for players to drive around.

The game has three modes – solo, duo and squad. Solo gameplay requires the players to fend for themselves, duo pairs two players together making them look out for each other and the squad consists of a total of four players who play together to take on the rest of 96 players on the battlefield.

The playable circular area keeps on decreasing as the time passes, making the players out of the circular safe zone take on health damage and eventually perish. The game ends with the last player standing getting the chicken dinner. A usual game of PUBG Mobile normally lasts for up to 30 minutes.

PUBG Mobile controls

PUBG Mobile has similar elements to its PC and console counterparts, with the exception of all of the controls being on screen. The controls and their placements can be customised according to the user’s wishes from the setting panel inside of the game. Not only can players customise controls for shooting and walking, but they can also customise driving controls helping devices with smaller displays to have uninterrupted gameplay.

