PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event live, offers exclusive in-game items and rewards

Tencent Games has announced the commencement of the PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event. During this event, the company will offer players exclusive in-game items and rewards along with the chance to win exclusive goodies.

The event is already underway and will be live until November 4. It was commenced with the roll-out of PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update, which also brought new vehicles and weapons to the game.

PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka event brings in new daily missions completing which provide the players with Diwali Sparklers that they can use to burst crackers or buy Gift Tokens. It also brings the addition of a number of in-game items like a lobster set, nightmare set, crate coupons, kurta pyjama set, cricket costume and limited edition skins for AWM and M415 guns. All of these items can be purchased via Gift Tokens.

The event consists of three levels in which gift tokens have been hidden in a set of 25 crackers. During the event, the company states that there is a chance for a few lucky players to win Oppo smartphones, Boat headphones, gold coins, silver coins, PUBG Mobile merchandise and more.

Apart from this, PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update also brings a redesign to its Survive Till Dawn game mode, which now has a Halloween theme to it with new human factions and items.

PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 update also brings a new ‘payload mode’ which brings the much awaited air combat feature to the game. This mode comes with a helicopter, which can be found on the helipad. It also brings in the ‘Super Weapon Box’, which refreshes every three minutes to provide the players with airdrop guns, three-level armor suits, heavy fire weapons and other supplies.