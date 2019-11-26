PUBG Mobile Death Race mode to launch with 0.16.0 update: Everything you need to know

Whenever watching the cult classic Death Race movie franchise most of us want to be a part of the enthralling races that take place. It seems that soon you will be able to be a part of one, but only on your smartphone.

According to various leak videos posted on YouTube, PUBG Mobile will soon be getting a new ‘Death Race’ mode. It is being said that the new mode will be added to the game with the arrival of the next major update, PUBG Mobile 0.16.0.

In the leaked videos we get to see an early hands-on the upcoming mode being played inside of PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 beta. It is being said that the new mode will be called ‘Derby Mode’ when it is officially launched in the final public build of the game.

This new mode will integrate seamlessly, into the game’s newest season, Fury of the Wasteland. The new redesigned Mad Max style weaponised vehicles also look quite compelling to take part in this new mode.

We tried getting the beta update to try out the mode for ourselves. But were unsuccessful in acquiring a link to it. So we did the next best thing to analyse the new mode’s leaked videos.

In the upcoming Death Race mode, players will be able to compete with each other in cars around a small race course inside of the Miramar map. The objective of this mode is quite simple, which is to destroy enemy cars in a similar fashion to the Death Race movie series.

You will be able to select the UAZ, Dacia or the Buggy to take part in the race. All of the eligible vehicles will have heavy-duty weapons mounted on top. The mounted weapons will include rockets and M134 miniguns.

Apart from the car mounted guns, players will also be getting guns that they can shoot from within the cars. During the race, players will be able to collect crates, which are distributed throughout the course. These crates consist of weapons and car repair kits.

There will be two teams that will compete in this new mode. A maximum of two people can be seated in a car, with each team having only three cars. Which means a total of 12 players will be playing the game at once.