PUBG Mobile could soon get 90/120 frame rate feature

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games on Android and iOS and to keep users interested, Tencent Games keeps on releasing new features. Now, the company seems to be working on a new feature that will benefit users with high refresh rate smartphones. With the new introduction of the new feature, users will be able to increase the frame rates of the game to 90 fps and 120 fps.

The feature is already live in the Chinese beta version of the game, called Game of Peace according to Mr GhostGaming. This feature will help owners of devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro, Nubia Red Magic 3 and the Asus ROG Phone have a better gaming experience.

The Chinese beta version of the game apart from the Low, Medium, High, Ultra and Extreme display settings now also shows a 90Hz and 120Hz option. These modes will only show up on devices that support high refresh rate displays.

It is not known as to when the company will bring this feature to the global version of PUBG Mobile.

In related news, Tencent Games is expected to release PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 update on September 12. The update is expected to bring new Vikendi-centric items. According to Mr Ghost Gaming, the new update will bring a lot of features that are already present on the PC version of the game.

The update will bring a new weapon called MP5K, new vehicles like the Zima and a Snowbike. It will also add a Canted Sight, which is a special sight accessory that can be used with a secondary scope. Lastly, it could also introduce a new Survival Mode, where players need to hunt and build fires to avoid freezing to death in Vikendi.