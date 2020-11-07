PUBG Mobile could be back in India soon, hints report

PUBG Mobile return in India could be announced soon

The ban on PUBG Mobile was heart-breaking news for many people in India. Some users still managed to access the popular battle royale game, which is why the company announced the complete shut down of game servers in India. The shut down took place after Tencent Games cut off its India servers. Now, after a week of this announcement, it is being reported that PUBG Mobile could return to India.

While PUBG is yet to confirm this news, TechCrunch citing its sources said that PUBG Mobile will be back in the country before the end of this year. PUBG Corp is reportedly in talks with global cloud service providers to store Indian users’ data within the country. This way the company will be able to comply with the terms set by the Indian government. If this goes well, PUBG will make a comeback.

Earlier, the data was handled by the China-based Tencent Games. In case you are unaware, the reason behind PUBG ban was Indian users’ data privacy and security. The ban stated that the app is engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. So if the data stays within the country, then there won’t be any issues. The report asserts that PUBG Corp has privately informed some high-profile streamers in the country that its service could “resume in India before the end of this year.”

The cited source claims that PUBG could make an announcement “about its future plans for India as soon as this week.” “It also plans to run a marketing campaign in the country during the festival of Diwali next week, one of the sources said.” If all this turns out to be true, then this will be a great Diwali gift for hard-core PUBG fans in India.

