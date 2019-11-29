PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 finals: How to watch livestream, teams, performances and more

Tencent Games in partnership with Vivo is holding this year’s PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split. The competition started on August 8, during which we saw a lot of teams duke it out against each other for a total pool prize of $5,00,000 (approximately Rs 35,792,529). The competition is now in its final stage, where 16 teams from across the world will fight it out at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

If you are a fan of PUBG Mobile and cannot make it to Malaysia to watch the PMCO Fall Split finals., the PUBG Mobile team has you covered. The company will be streaming the whole duration of PMCO Fall Split on PUBG Mobile Esports’ official YouTube channel.

The live stream will begin on November 29 and will go on till December 1. It will also be livestreaming the event on PUBG Mobile’s official Twitch stream. The company will be live casting the event in fourteen languages, which includes English, Hindi, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, French, German, Czech and Greek.

The 16 teams that will be going heads on to win the PMCO Fall Split 2019 title include two Indian teams, Entity Gaming and SouL. Rest of the squads taking part include RRQ.ATHENA, CLOUD9, MEGA ESPORTS and more.

With 18 intense matches of the Prelims, we are glad to announce that team Mega Esports, Bigetron RA and Orange Esports CG have finally managed to get the last 3 seats in the Global Finals, well played! Congratulations and can’t wait to see you all in the Global Finals, Nov.29! pic.twitter.com/66ERG6DBq1 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 25, 2019

The event will also include live performances by Naim Daniel, Henry and Badshah. All of the live performances will also be streamed live alongside the matches.

Disclaimer: The writer is currently in Malaysia covering the PMCO Fall Split 2019 championship on the invite of PUBG Mobile.