PUBG Mobile Club Open: Everything you need to know about PMCO Fall Split 2019

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 is currently undergoing its last leg. The finals are slated to take place from November 29 to December 1 with a total pool prize of $5,00,000 (approximately Rs 35,792,529). At the event, total of 16 professional level teams from 10 regions will compete at a global stage.

Advertising

The Fall Split is the second season of PMCO this year. The event is set to take place at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The company will be livestreaming all three days of the tounament for the game’s fans to view. Here is how you can watch the livestream of the event from the comfort of your home.

List of the 16 teams that will duke it out during the PMCO Fall Split 2019 include SouL, Entity Gaming, RRQ Athena, Top Esports, ILLUMINATE The Murder, Team Unique, Cloud9, UNicornGaming, Kurdistan Esports, Team Queso, ECG KR Black, ARG Wistaria, Yoodo Gank, Bigetron RA, Mega Esports and Orange Esports.CG. SouL and Entity Gaming are the two teams that will represent India in this global tournament.

During the interval of the event, a special performance would be put up by special artists. The first day will see a performance from Naim Daniel, an actor who rose to popularity by covering songs on Instagram. The second day will see K-Pop star Henry Lau, who started his career with a band named, Super Junior-M and now performs solo. The last and final day’s interval will see rapper Badshah take the stage.

Advertising

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Death Race mode to launch with 0.16.0 update: Everything you need to know

Timings, other details for PUBG Mobile Club Open

The opening ceremony will take place at 3:20 PM local time (12:50 PM IST), after which the competition will commence at 3:45 PM local time (1:15 PM IST). The interval will happen at 4:40 PM local time (2:10 PM IST), with the matches continuing at 5:00 PM local time (2:30 PM IST). At 8:20 PM local time (5:50 PM IST) the first day would have been wrapped up.

Day two will begin at 3:30 PM local time (1:00 PM IST), with the celebrity show taking place at 3:45 PM local time (1:15 PM IST). The competition will commence at 6:35 PM local time (4:05 PM IST) and is expected to end by 9:20 PM local time (6:50 PM IST).

Also Read: Everything about PUBG Mobile Season 10: New theme, gun, vehicle, map and more

The last day of the competition will see the final match of PMCO Fall Split 2019 at 3:45 PM local time (1:15 PM IST). After the match is over, PUBG Mobile will have a Trophy Ceremony at 9:20 PM local time (6:50 PM IST). This wraps up everything you need to know about PMCO Fall Split 2019.

Disclaimer: The writer is currently in Malaysia covering the PMCO Fall Split 2019 championship on the invite of PUBG Mobile.