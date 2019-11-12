PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Two Indian teams advance to South Asia finals

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 South Asian regional finals have now come to an end and two Indian teams have qualified for the South Asia finals. Entity Gaming and SouL have been able to win the regional finals with 220 points and 210 points, respectively.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019 South Asia finals will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from November 29 to December 1.

The regional finals that took place in India, saw 16 finalists duking it out over three days. Team Entity Gaming took the lead on the first day and maintained it to the last with three chicken dinners in the bucket. Team SouL was able to gain the second spot on the second day, leaping ahead of Team Fnatic, Team SynerGE and Team INS.

While both Team Entity Gaming and Team SouL have gotten direct entry in the finals, Team SynerGE (206 points), Team INS (198 points) and Team IND (195 points) will get a chance to be a part of the finals too. However, they will have to clear the prelims stage to compete in the finals.

To recall, in the spring leg of the PUBG Mobile Club Open, MortaL led SouL was the only Indian team that was able to make it to the finals. This time we get to see more teams qualify and compete in the finals.

In an interview Naman Mathur, also known as MortaL claims that he also received the most popular player award.