PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Registration for $2 million prize global mobile gaming tournament starts

PUBG has announced the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, the global scale online/offline gaming tournament which comes with a prize pool of $2 million. The tournament is divided into Spring and Fall Split, each with a separate final and a separate prize pool. The registrations for the Spring Split are open till March 18, 2019.

A total of 16 teams from 10 regions — India, China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Europe, South America, North America, Wildcard — will compete in matches played in TPP (third person perspective) mode across all the four maps of the game.

The qualification round will be online and take place from March 22 to March 31, followed by Regional Group Rounds (online) between 32 crews from April 26 to May 5. Regional Semifinals will be played online among 24 crews from May 10 to May 19 followed by Regional Finals in both online and offline mode among 16 crews from May 20 to Jun 14.

The Spring Split Global Finals will be played offline in the month of July. The Fall Split will commence in August and the Global Finals will take place in December.

The eligibility criteria and other details about the tournament can be accessed here. To summarise, players wanting to participate in the tournament should have a Platinum rank from the last season.

A team can have up to five players with a minimum of three belonging to the region they are representing. In case a player is underage, he or she will require consent from parents.

Recently, the first official PUBG Mobile tournament in India — Oppo PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 — concluded with Team Soul lifting the winners’ trophy and a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh. The total prize pool of the tournament was Rs 1 crore.