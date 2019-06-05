PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 regional championship finals to be held in Delhi

Tencent Games has been holding its PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 regional championships globally, which are now in its final stages. After two weeks of multiple PUBG Mobile teams competing with each other, now the company will be holding its regional finals on June 14-15.

Advertising

A total of 16 teams from each region will be taking on each other in New Delhi. The company will be broadcasting the finals live on PUBG Mobile Esports and PUBG Mobile YouTube channels.

The winning team will represent their countries in the PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Finals in July, which will take place in Berlin, Germany.

During the PUBG Mobile Club Open India division has seen a lot of changes in the team rankings. The Brawlers with 382 points currently lead the charts, Team Insidious with 331 point stands at the second position followed by Hydra, SOUL and ORB.

Advertising

Also Read: PUBG Mobile to get Deathmatch mode just like Call of Duty Mobile

To recall, the first ever PUBG Mobile competition held in India was the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship back in 2018. During this competition, the company saw the registration of 2,00,000 Indian users from over 1,000 Indian colleges. The total pool prize of the competition was Rs 50,00,000.

After this, the company expanded on the user base by holding its India Series 2019 competition, which saw over 5,75,000 players participate. During this competition, a total of 4,00,000 games were played to decide the winner. The tournament was won by SOUL.