PUBG Mobile Christmas sale, new ‘Fluffy Rabbit Suit’ at 50 per cent off

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile, the online battle royale game via its Twitter handle has announced the availability of a new costume named ‘Fluffy Rabbit Suit’. The new costume is available in the online store accessible through the PUBG Mobile app on both Android and iOS platforms. The company has also introduced an introductory offer with the launch if the new costume, wherein the consumers can get the costume at a 50 per cent discount.

The company has to celebrate Christmas and the upcoming new year has introduced discounts on other in-game purchases also.

One of the most interesting discounted pack players can purchase is the Year-End Parachute Pack under the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner Pack list, in which they will get a new parachute with the Google Play Store logo on it, 3,000 UC, 10 scope tickets and 1,00,000 BP for Rs 4,400 only.

Fluffy Rabbit Suit is here with 50% off! Get your own right here: https://t.co/Zj2cxTIkWF pic.twitter.com/u4aLoYs8Wc — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 21, 2018

Tencent Games, the studio behind PUBG Mobile recently added the Vikendi snow map to the game. The new Vikendi map, is an Arctic based snow map with a size of 6km x 6km.

It is the fourth map that has been added to the game after Erangel, Miramar, both of which initially with the game and Sanhok, which was added on a later date. The new map is larger than Sanhok in area, however, it is much smaller compared to the much larger Erangel and Miramar.