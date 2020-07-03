Why PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile not banned in India?

Mixed ownership and the IP registrations might not be the actual reason as to why these mobile video games were not banned. (Image: PUBG Mobile) Mixed ownership and the IP registrations might not be the actual reason as to why these mobile video games were not banned. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

Earlier this week the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps in India, stating that these apps were threatening country’s sovereignty, defence, and public order. The list includes TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Clash of Kings and many more but not popular mobile games PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

Many people have been asking why PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile have not been banned despite being owned by Tencent Games, which s based out of Shenzhen, China. The answer to this question is that they have not been banned because they are not completely Chinese.

Why are PUBG and COD not banned in India?

PUBG Mobile has been developed and is managed by the PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Bluehole, which is located in South Korea. After the initial success of the game, Tencent Games approached PUBG Corporation to distribute the game in China. Soon after the game was a success in China, Tencent Games brought it to India.

On the other hand, to launch Call of Duty Mobile Activision partnered with TiMi Studios, which is a subsidiary of Tencent Games. Activision is a subsidiary of the California based company Activision Blizzard.

Keep in mind that the mixed ownership and the IP registrations might not be the actual reason as to why these mobile video games were not banned. The government hasn’t issued any statement on this topic yet.

Both PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile are available to download and play on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The Indian servers of both the games are also live and are functioning at 100 per cent capacity.

Google and Apple have removed all 59 banned Chinese apps from Play store and App store. TikTok was the first application of them all to be taken down from Play store. The popular short video platform is completely offline in the country right now which means the app isn’t working for any users in the country right now. In an official statement, TikTok noted that it is working with the Indian government right now.

